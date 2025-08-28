Pakistani TV Reporter's Dramatic Flood Coverage Goes Viral: <i>"Mera Dil Yun Yun Kar Raha Hai"</i>

A video of a Pakistani journalist, Mehrunnisa, has gone viral, with many comparing it to the famous "Chand Nawab from Karachi" clip. While reporting on the floods, Mehrunnisa described her feeling of heart palpitations by saying, "mera dil yun yun kar rha hai" (my heart is doing this).

The channel itself uploaded the videos to YouTube, and they have since been widely shared across social media platforms. While reporting from a boat, she appeared visibly shaken and shouted in fear, capturing the intense and frightening reality of the situation.

In two viral videos, Mehrunnisa is seen reporting on the rising water levels, but her professional demeanour quickly shifts as she expresses her distress.

She tells viewers, "My heart is going down," and pleads, "Guys, please pray for us. I am very uncomfortable and scared."

The video is going viral and is being called "Another Chand Nawab moment" by a user on YouTube, with many viewers reacting to her raw and emotional response to the dangerous conditions.

Pakistani writer Raza Rumi shared it on Facebook, where a commenter called it the "New meme in the house, guys," while another user predicted it's "Likely to break popularity records."

The incident has sparked a conversation about the risks reporters take to bring news to the public.The public's reaction highlights a growing trend of "viral reporting", where raw, emotional, or humorous moments from a broadcast capture the public's attention and are shared far beyond a traditional news audience.