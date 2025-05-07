<i>"Thoda Seekh Lo"</i>: Pakistani Journalist Slammed For Posting Old Gaza Video As Op Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), weeks after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. India carried out 24 precision missile strikes targeting 9 locations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. Amid this, a Pakistani journalist shared an old video from Gaza claiming it was of the Indian strike.

“Indian attack in Bahawalpur,” Sabir Shakir wrote on X, sharing the footage showing missile strikes being carried out at night. Shakir's X bio says he is a journalist with Pakistan's ARY news channel.

بھارتی حملہ بہالپور میں pic.twitter.com/tODgn5IYPv — Sabir Shakir (@ARYSabirShakir) May 6, 2025

A Google reverse image search of the video shows it was first shared by Kabul News in 2023, reporting on an incident from Gaza, and it is not from Pakistan, as claimed.

“Israel intensified its bombing of Gaza last night. According to Palestinian media reports, 400 people, including women and children, lost their lives in last night's bombings, and hundreds more are still trapped under collapsed buildings,” the Afghanistani news portal wrote in the post shared in 2023.

اسرائیلو پرون شپه پر غزې باندې خپلو بمباریو ته شدت ورکړی.

د فلسطیني رسنۍ د راپور له مخې د پرون شپې په بمباریو کې د ښځو او ماشومانو په گډون ۴۰۰ کسانو خپل ژوند له لاسه ورکړی او سلگونه نور لا د نړیدلو ودانیو لاندې دي. pic.twitter.com/iCgoZy3PAj — KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) October 23, 2023

Netizens soon noticed the video was old and slammed the journalist for misinformation. An X user wrote, "Bhai jhoot ki b had hoti... nechy community note b zra prhy (There is a limit of telling lies, reach the community note below)."

Another user wrote, "Sab kuch fake hain is mulk main (everything is fake in the country)."

A third user said, "Bhai kyun fake videos laga rahay ho, thora sikh lo (brother, why are you putting out old videos, learn something)."

India's Action Against Pakistan

India's military strikes, under the codename Operation Sindoor, came two weeks after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed in cold blood by terrorists. Sources said over 70 terrorists were killed and more than 60 were wounded in the attack, significantly degrading the operational capability of these groups.

After the operation, the Indian army said "justice is served" to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with New Delhi stressing its actions "have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," an official statement said.

Indian intelligence has cited clear evidence that the Pakistan Army provided logistical support and safe havens to terrorist groups, and sources said the strikes were aimed at exposing and dismantling this deep-rooted nexus between the military and cross-border terrorism.

The targets included Hizbul Mujahideen's facility in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla. India also struck at Jaish-e-Mohammad's Markaz Abbas facility in Kotli.