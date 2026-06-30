"Best People In Kerala, Best Food In Rajasthan": German Vlogger's Rankings Go Viral

German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann has gone viral after sharing his "brutally honest" rankings of Indian states based on his travels across the country. In an Instagram post, Betzmann highlighted the places that left the biggest impression on him, praising everything from Kerala's hospitality to Rajasthan's cuisine. The travel creator shared pictures from different parts of India, assigning each state a category based on his personal experience.

According to Betzmann, Punjab was the "best religious place," Meghalaya offered the "best adventures," Kerala had the "best people," Goa had the "best community" and Rajasthan served the "best food." While the post was largely positive, he described Delhi as the "most polluted," a comment that quickly became the focus of online discussion.

"After traveling to over 20 states in India, here is my honest rating! There are sooo many places I could mention all over again, though," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Many viewers agreed with some of his observations, while others felt his rankings oversimplified India's diversity.

One user wrote, "Bro knows India better than most of the Indians. Bro deserves an Aadhaar Card." Another commented, "Delhi is not the most polluted; many cities of the world are even more polluted than Delhi. Delhi faces severe pollution problems in winter seasons only."

A third user wrote, "You should visit temples in South India- Halebidu, Belur, Tanjore, to name a few...they will blow your mind...." A fourth added, "Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha too! You will get some more aspects to admire India too."

Earlier Controversy

This isn't the first time Betzmann has found himself at the centre of an online debate.

Earlier, he faced criticism after posting a video complaining about the loud calls of Indian street vendors, saying the noise disturbed him. The clip drew widespread backlash, with many social media users explaining the cultural and economic importance of street vendors in India.

Following the criticism, Betzmann deleted the post.

Who Is Christian Betzmann?

Christian Betzmann is a German travel vlogger and digital content creator known for documenting his long-term travels around the world. He shares videos on Instagram and YouTube featuring local culture, food, festivals, and everyday life in the countries he visits. In recent months, he has travelled extensively across India, visiting more than 20 states and posting regular travel diaries and cultural observations. His candid style has earned him a large following, though some of his opinions have also sparked controversy and debate online.