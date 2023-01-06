German YouTuber Posts Controversial Video About Street Hawkers In India, Deletes Post After Backlash

Christian Betzmann is a German travel vlogger.

Christian Betzmann, a German Instagram influencer and YouTuber, posted an Instagram video criticising Indian street vendors after their voices caused him inconvenience. However, he deleted the same post after facing backlash from social media users in India and around the world.

The influencer's post, which has since been removed from Instagram but is still accessible on Reddit, demonstrates how Betzmann used venomous language to describe India's common vending cart hawkers. Reddit users are also criticising the influencer for his disparaging remarks about the small vendors, pointing out that street vendors play a significant role in Indian culture.

Chris Betzmann uploaded a video of street hawkers selling fruits with the caption: "How is this not banned? Every day, 20 dudes scream in front of my Airbnb to sell their s***. I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his A**. B***h"

It is evident from the influencer's social media presence that he has travelled widely throughout India and has shot many of his videos with locals.

However, reddit users heavily criticised this video, which insults the people who are struggling to meet their daily needs.

"This made me so angry! This influencer will have no qualms about filming the same people to show "culture," but is complaining about people's right to livelihood. "I wish we would stop swooning over these travel vloggers and not give them clout," wrote one user.

"How about Instagram bans him and saves us from the absolutely useless pollution he is creating?" commented another user.