Bengaluru Techie Seeks Reddit Advice On Buying Rs 2.7 Crore 3BHK With Rs 1.8 Crore Loan

In a candid Reddit post on r/indianrealestate, a 30-year-old Bengaluru tech professional has sparked a lively debate by asking if he should splurge Rs 2.7 crore on a spacious 3BHK apartment in JP Nagar, South Bangalore, funded mostly by a hefty Rs 1.8 crore home loan. The post, which has drawn hundreds of responses, highlights the classic millennial struggle between settling down in a familiar neighbourhood and the financial prudence of such a massive commitment.

The man, who has called South Bangalore home for nearly a decade, detailed his situation in the now-viral Reddit post. He and his wife are both working professionals. While he works at Embassy Tech Village, she is in nearby HSR Layout, and together they earn Rs 5.1 lakh monthly. After covering household expenses of Rs 60,000–70,000, they boast a solid Rs 20 lakh emergency fund, another Rs 20 lakh buffer, and passive income from a rented 2BHK in their hometown, yielding Rs 18,000 monthly. No kids are on the horizon for the next 3-4 years, allowing them to tap savings for the Rs 90 lakh down payment and fees without dipping into mutual funds or stocks.

As described in the post, the 1,800 square feet apartment, in an eight-year-old gated community by a Tier-1 developer, promises greenery, metro access, and the perks of a well-maintained society.

"I'm 30M, married (no kids yet). I've been living in Bangalore for ~10 years, always in South Bangalore, and currently renting here (₹35K rent + maintenance). We're now considering buying and settling down in the same area rather than shifting towards Varthur/Sarjapur side where most of IT companies are located," he wrote.

See the full post here:

Redditors' reactions were divided. Some users cheered the prime location and builder quality. However, others called Rs 2.7 crore steep for South Bangalore, suggesting comparable 3BHKs for Rs 1.8–2.3 crore. Many urged caution amid economic headwinds, while others pushed for spots near the Outer Ring Road for better appreciation and commute ease.

One user wrote, "In real estate, it's all about finding a good location or acquiring large land at a cheaper price. Don't focus too much on an 8-year-old apartment; even a 1-year-old building can start to show signs of wear and tear. If the builder is reputable and the location is desirable, you'll be convinced! Go for it. Additionally, make sure to check if the rent-to-sale ratio fits within your desired rental yield, just in case you decide to move out of Bangalore. If it's near the Metro, your property will outshine and fetch great rental income."

Another commented, "2.8 is a bit expensive for an apartment in South Bangalore (I've seen 3bhks in gated societies going for 1.8-2.3 cr) but if you really like the flat & the area then go for it; you can afford it."

A third user added, "What usually helps is to separate 'need' from 'status/lifestyle.” If this house is truly where you want to be for the next 15–20 years, then stretching is justified. If there's even a small chance you'll want to move in 7–8 years, renting in that area while continuing to invest aggressively may give you a better balance. A house should give you freedom and security, not tie you down with anxiety. Run the numbers again with worst-case assumptions (higher rates, income dips, job changes). If you're still comfortable, go ahead. If not, wait."