Bengaluru Bus Brawl: Driver And Woman Passenger Trade Slaps, Video Goes Viral

A shocking altercation between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver and a woman passenger was captured on camera, which went viral on social media platforms. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf), with details of the incident.

Watch the video here:

Caught on Camera: BMTC Bus Driver and Woman Passenger in Slap Spat on Tumakuru Road



A seemingly routine BMTC bus ride on Tumakuru Road near Peenya turned dramatic when a verbal disagreement between a woman passenger and the driver escalated into a physical confrontation, with… pic.twitter.com/pGkqZNB1y5 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 10, 2025

According to the post, the incident occurred near Peenya on Tumakuru Road on Wednesday. The heated argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with both parties trading slaps in front of stunned onlookers.

The clip available on social media shows the woman confronting the driver near the entry door. She went behind his seat and raised her hand at him. What looked like a retaliation, the driver then slapped her back.

The official X account of Bengaluru City Police responded to the video, saying, "We have forwarded your complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action."

The video has raised concerns and sparked debate about safety and security in public transport. Social media users are divided, with some calling for action against the woman and others criticising the driver's behaviour.

"It is the passenger who actually started manhandling. She should be arrested," one user said. Another wrote, "Well done driver uncle. She needs to be taught a lesson. Whatever the matter she should not have raised her hand on you."

A third user, who claimed to be a daily passenger, wrote, "1.Driver allows minimal time to onboard or deboard. Which creates rush situation and pick pocketing friendly situation. 2. Conductors don't give the ticket easily for a short tripper even if you paid. 3. Most of them are quarrel friendly(global issue though)."