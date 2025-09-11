Bangkok Zoo Horror: Lions Maul Zookeeper To Death In Front Of Visitors, Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

A tragic incident occurred at Bangkok's Safari World zoo on Wednesday (September 10), where a 58-year-old zookeeper was mauled to death by a pack of lions in front of horrified visitors, Bangkok Post reported. The zookeeper, identified as Jian Rangkharasamee, had worked at the zoo for over 20 years. Violating safety protocols, he reportedly stepped out of his car inside the lion enclosure, which led to the fatal attack.

The horrific incident occurred at Safari World in Bangkok, a popular open-air zoo and tourist attraction. The lions attacked Rangkharasamee for about 15 minutes before he was pulled and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As per local reports, visitors watched the incident in shock, and some even tried to intervene by honking and shouting to distract the lions.

According to The Thaiger, Colonel Dr Thawatchai Kanchanarin, who is a former professor and surgeon at Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital, said the zookeeper was attacked just after exiting his vehicle.

"Many witnesses saw the attack but did not know how to help. Tourists honked their car horns and shouted to get the lions to release him," Kanchanarin said.

"At first, some thought the lions were familiar with the officer, possibly assuming he was an owner or caretaker. The lions continued biting for about 15 minutes before officials could intervene."

Attapol Charoenchansa, the director-general of the Department of Wildlife, said that the attack apparently occurred while the lions were feeding. "It is assumed that one of them was not in a good mood and started the attack," he said.

Safari World expressed condolences and vowed to review safety measures. PETA, which is an animal rights group, called for relocating the lions to a sanctuary, emphasising the inherent risks of handling wild animals.

As quoted by Thaiger, a spokesperson said: "This is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in handling wild animals. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are committed to reviewing our safety protocols to prevent future incidents."

Official statement by Safari World Bangkok

As per reports, Safari World said: "Following the news reports of an accident involving a staff member at the lion zone at the open zoo, Safari World Public Company Limited would like to inform you that the staff member was seriously injured and later died. The company would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and will provide the best possible care and support to the family.

"After inspection, the lions and all other animals are in normal condition and are being closely monitored by a team of experts.

"The company would like to confirm that in over 40 years, no such incident has ever occurred. The company places the highest priority on the safety of all visitors and staff, emphasizing the importance of not getting out of vehicles while visiting the open zoo, especially in the wild animal zone.

"The Company will urgently investigate and strengthen safety measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring again."