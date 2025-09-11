Ex-Tesla Employee Reveals Elon Musk's Meeting Mantras, Gets Billionaire's Humorous Response: "Don't Bring Food"

A former Tesla employee has shared Elon Musk's meeting ground rules on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which sparked interest. The post even prompted the billionaire himself to respond. According to Russell Varone, Musk's meetings follow simple yet effective rules, such as no PowerPoint presentations. Varone also revealed the discussions were supposed to be on problems, roadblocks or areas needing Musk's input.

And no one was supposed to bring food to the meetings. Musk humorously responded to the "no food" rule, saying, "Bringing food is fine if you haven't eaten".

Also Read | Indian Mother In South Korea Says She Was Paid During Pregnancy, Rs 1.26 Lakh As "Congratulatory Aid"

Musk's response grabbed attention, with one user jokingly saying, "I have an image in my mind of Jack Black eating tortilla chips and sucking soda through a straw."

Another user wrote, "Cool, i believe it helps to work and get the best ideas ... rather than fighting against an empty stomach."

"The most practical CEO advice in 2025. Half the meetings I sit through could be solved with a snack break anyway," another user wrote.

See his response here:

Bringing food is fine if you haven't eaten — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

In the X post, Varone wrote: "More insights on Elon from my personal experience at Tesla...Every meeting I had with E had a few simple ground rules. -No power points. -Only talk about what is wrong / broken / roadblock you need E to clear. -Don't bring food. Keep it clear. Speak about action."

On meeting, a user asked: "Under what circumstances is a meeting for something aspirational allowed? It does make sense to only feature roadblocks and solutions until you gain some clout."

Varone wrote: "When Elon decided it was planning meetings or not operational reviews at the department or operational level, we had leeway to do what we needed."

Also Read | Bangkok Zoo Horror: Lions Eat Zookeeper Alive In Front Of Horrified Visitors, Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

Three Most Important Meeting Tips That Should Be Followed Generally:

Leave if Not Contributing: Leaving meetings that do not add value is better than wasting time. Also, leave if you are not contributing.

Avoid Large Meetings: It is widely considered that smaller gatherings promote meaningful discussions and faster decisions.

Direct Communication: Bypass traditional hierarchies for efficient info flow.