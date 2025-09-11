Watch: Indian Mother In South Korea Says She Was Paid During Pregnancy, Rs 1.26 Lakh As "Congratulatory Aid"

An Indian mother has shared her story of receiving a congratulatory aid of Rs 1.26 lakh (approximately $1,500) from the South Korean government for giving birth in the country. The woman, named Neha Arora, recently shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her pregnancy journey.

Arora, who is married to a South Korean man, revealed that the Korean government gave her Rs 63,100 to cover medical check-ups and medicines immediately after her pregnancy was confirmed. She was also provided with Rs 44,030 for public transport expenses.

"If the Indian government provides money for being pregnant, then in no time, population will reach to 1 trillion," one social media user wrote.

"It's good cause Korea's birth rate is declining," another wrote.

"India also has a system to provide 3k to 6k money for the newborn but not everyone is aware of it. You have to sign up your self when you are 3 month pregnant and the blah blah a lengthy process but our govt does provide some amount for 2 child per person," a third user explained.

South Korea offers various benefits to support new mothers and encourage childbirth, given the country's low fertility rate. The government plans include a one-time Congratulations Subsidy, which is a lump sum payment that varies based on the number of children.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the government stated that to ensure the economic burden of raising children in the early stages of life, the ministry provides maternity support to children under one year old with over KRW 2,000,000. The Ministry also says it supports child care services for mothers and newborn babies to ensure the healthy development of children aged 0-5.

Korea is known for its emphasis on postpartum care, with options like Sanhujoriwon (Postpartum Care Centers) and Sanhudoumi (At-home Caretakers). Sanhujoriwon is a luxurious facility offering rest, meals, parenting classes and baby care. Meanwhile, Sanhudoumi helps in supporting new moms at home with baby care and household help. Some of the traditional practices, like consuming miyeok guk (seaweed soup) for nourishment and breastfeeding support, are still followed.