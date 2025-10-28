Ex-Pak Envoy Jabs Shehbaz Sharif For "Flattering" Trump, Shashi Tharoor Reacts

Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he once again praised President Donald Trump.

In a social media post, Sharif complimented Trump for his "instrumental role" in brokering peace between Cambodia and Thailand.

"My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the Kuala Lumpur Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia - saving millions of lives across the globe," Sharif, who nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, wrote on X.

Reacting to Sharif's post, Haqqani said that the Pakistan PM is still "in the lead" for gold in the "Olympic sport of flattering" Trump.

Pakistan's PM still in the lead for Gold in what @FareedZakaria surmised might be the Olympic Sport of flattering Trump 😏 https://t.co/wZNwyP9qqe — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) October 27, 2025

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor then shared his post on his official X account.

Earlier this month, Sharif was criticised for heaping praise on Trump during the Gaza Summit in Egypt.

While addressing the summit of world leaders on October 13, Sharif said peace was achieved in the Middle East after the "untiring and relentless efforts" of Trump.

"Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding (and) extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team," he said with Trump, who missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize this year, standing next to him.

Sharif said he would like to nominate Trump again for the Nobel Peace Prize for "saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East".

Several social media users then criticised Sharif, labelling his speech as an insult to Pakistanis.