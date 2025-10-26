Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif "Great People": Donald Trump's High Praise

US President Donald Trump has said Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, are "great people" and assured that Washington, DC, will soon resolve the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Trump is in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur after he mediated the truce between Thailand and Cambodia. The long-awaited peace agreement was signed in his presence.

Speaking to the media, he said this is going to be a "very long peace". "This is one of eight wars that my administration has ended in just eight months. We're averaging one a month," he claimed.

"There is only one left. I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I will get that solved very quickly. I know them both," Trump added, referring to the conflict that started two weeks ago and has claimed scores of lives. "Pakistan... the Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people, and I have no doubt we are going to get that done quickly. That one started up a few days ago. And I just feel it's something I can do."

"I do it nicely. I don't need to do it, I guess. But if I can take time and save millions of lives, that's really a great thing. I can't think of anything better to do. But the eight wars that my administration has ended in just eight months - there's never been anything like that. Never. There never will be, either. I can't think of any President who ever solved one war. I don't think anybody... they start wars," he said.

Trump, recently overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, has been repeatedly claiming credit for stopping wars ever since he took over in his second term as US President. Among these claims was one in which he said it was his intervention that put an end to the India-Pakistan conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, told the Parliament that no world leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the terror attack. "On the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. When I called him back, he told me Pakistan was planning a big attack. My answer was that if this is Pakistan's intention, it will have to pay a heavy price," the Prime Minister said.