Before You Conceive: Why Genetic Counselling Should Be Your First Step

There is a lack of awareness regarding genetic counselling. However, did you know that genetic counselling before pregnancy helps the would-be parents understand potential risks, make informed decisions, and ensure a healthier start for their baby? It is an important aspect while planning pregnancy and shouldn't be missed. Hence, it will be imperative for every couple to opt for genetic counselling. So, please consult the doctor without further delay and proceed.

Pregnancy is a crucial phase for the woman. Planning for a baby is surely exciting, but it also comes with important responsibilities for parents-to-be. One often overlooked step is genetic counselling, which is a specialized consultation that helps couples understand the possibility of passing on inherited conditions and ones such as thalassemia, Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, and muscular dystrophy, to their child. Genetic counselling shouldn't be missed at all. This is so because it is important for those with a family history of genetic disorders, previous pregnancy complications, or certain health conditions.

Understanding genetic counselling: During genetic counselling, the expert evaluates your family history, medical history, and lifestyle factors to determine the risk of genetic disorders. The counsellor explains how certain conditions are inherited, the likelihood of passing them on, and the tests available to detect potential issues. This allows parents to make informed decisions about conception, pregnancy, and planning for the future. So, it is necessary to go for genetic counselling if recommended by the expert. Don't miss out on genetic counselling.

Who can opt for it?

Couples with a family history of genetic conditions such as thalassemia, cystic fibrosis, or haemophilia, women over 35 or men over 40 planning for conception, couples who have experienced recurrent miscarriages or stillbirths, and those with chronic illnesses, or previous children with health concerns. During the session, the expert will talk to you about your medical records, family history, and may suggest genetic tests if he/she think you need it. These tests can identify carrier status for certain conditions, helping you understand the risks for your baby. You can also ask questions and clear all the doubts with the expert and gain clarity.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Benefits of genetic counselling

Genetic counselling is important for couples who are planning or who have conceived. It helps them understand how their genetic makeup can impact their baby's health and guides a safe pregnancy journey for the couple who is already stressed and anxious. The expert highlights the benefits of genetic counselling in detail that the couple should pay attention to.

Early risk detection: Genetic counselling helps identify whether either parent carries genes that could increase the risk of various inherited conditions like thalassemia, Down syndrome, or cystic fibrosis. Detecting these risks early can help with timely intervention and successful delivery.

Personalized pregnancy planning: Based on family history, medical background, and genetic test results, it will be possible to come up with tailored advice for conception and pregnancy care. This ensures couples make informed choices about when and how to plan a baby.

Informed decision-making: Couples are able to know about testing options like carrier screening, prenatal diagnosis, or preimplantation testing, which helps them make confident and informed reproductive decisions and conceive without any problems.

It reduces stress and anxiety: So, uncertainty about the baby's health can cause emotional distress. Genetic counselling gives reassurance and support, helping parents cope better with possible outcomes.

Healthier future for the baby: By getting to know the risks, opting for various tests, and receiving expert guidance, parents can ensure the child's safety and a healthier tomorrow. So, opt for genetic counselling if you, too, have been advised.

It is necessary for the would-be parents to clear all the doubts with the help of an expert when it comes to genetic counselling. Genetic counselling empowers couples with knowledge, clarity, and confidence during the crucial phase of pregnancy. By understanding genetic risks and even exploring preventive options, they can make informed choices for their family's future. Be assured, as genetic counselling is a proactive step toward ensuring a healthy baby, a stress-free pregnancy. So, be attentive and take charge of the child's health even before the birth. So, couples, don't wait anymore, get going! We wish couples a healthy pregnancy!

(By Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.