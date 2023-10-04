'Bengaluru And Its Many...': OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Post On 'OG Shark Tanks' Goes Viral

Mr Agarwal's post accumulated more than 67,000 views and several likes.

Shark Tank India's newest judge and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal on Tuesday said that Bengaluru's cafes, breweries and the "legendary dosa points" are the "original Shark Tanks". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Agarwal shared a picture of himself enjoying "Benne Dosa" at CTR Malleshwaram - one of Bengaluru's legendary tiffin centres. In his caption, he playfully considered himself a part Bengalurian and pointed out that the city's iconic eateries have been nurturing grounds for many original "Shark Tanks".

"Bengaluru and its many cafes, breweries even the legendary dosa points are the OG Shark Tanks. I consider myself part Bengalurian. Here's me at CTR Malleshwaram, a plate of Benne Dose goes great with startup convos," Mr Agarwal wrote on X.

Take a look below:

Bengaluru and its many cafes, breweries even the legendary dosa points are the OG Shark Tanks. I consider myself part Bengalurian. Here's me at CTR Malleshwaram, a plate of Benne Dose goes great with startup convos. https://t.co/QoOQEQGW5Qpic.twitter.com/e5056ZJ7d4 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) October 3, 2023

Mr Agarwal's post quickly went viral on X. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. It accumulated more than 67,000 views and several likes.

Meanwhile, Mr Agarwal's post comes days after the young startup founder announced that he will be joining the popular business reality show 'Shark Tank India' as a judge for the show's third season. With this, he has become the youngest 'Shark' on the panel which already comprises of Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

Also Read | Man Had Disagreement With Daughter. Her Revenge Is Too Funny To be Missed

"I have extended my support to numerous startups, provided guidance to entrepreneurs within the Naropa Fellowship cohort, assisted small businesses across India, and whenever possible, I have wholeheartedly contributed to the community that stood beside me during my formative years," Mr Agarwal wrote on X.

"@Sharktankindia made entrepreneurship a household conversation and I am excited to be a small part of Season 3 and support more entrepreneurs emerging out of every corner of India," he added.

Notably, the shooting for the third season of 'Shark Tank India' has begun. The show will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited.