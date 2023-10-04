Man Had Disagreement With Daughter. Her Revenge Is Too Funny To be Missed

The photo of the daughter's notice has gone viral on social media.

A man has shared a sweet revenge her daughter took after a minor disagreement over an issue. She prepared a notice of "father on sale" and put it outside the door of her house. The eight-year-old also placed a bid for her father at Rs 200,000. Sharing the photo of the notice on X (formerly Twitter), the man added a funny note that he thinks he is not "valued enough". The post has amassed more than 28,000 views and several users have reacted to it.

A minor disagreement and 8-year-old decided to put up a Father For Sale notice out of our apartment door.



Methinks I am not valued enough. 😞 pic.twitter.com/Epavc6gBis — Melanchoholic (@Malavtweets) October 2, 2023

"To the contrary, I think that he values you very highly because I remember how at their age we tend to think that 2 lakhs is helluva lot of money," one user commented.

"Aww. So much love to her. May she always be this badass," another user said.

The man also interacted with other users who reacted to the post. "Here's some additional context: she asked me my monthly salary before making that note. Then she shrugged and kept this amount because too bored to add more zeroes," he said in a follow-up post.

There have been several such instances where fathers have replied hilariously to their daughters. One such conversation was shared by MoMo on Twitter (now rebranded as X) last year.

In it, the father roasted the woman over a blood report and it went viral on the internet.

The father informed that he has picked up the blood reports of the daughter and a friend. To which, the daughter replied "okay," and then he compared their blood reports. "Reports mai bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (In the reports she is also A+ and you are B-)," the father wrote.

Along with the screenshot, the woman wrote, "No one can roast you better than your father."