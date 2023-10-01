OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Is The Newest Shark At 'Shark Tank India 3'

Mr Agarwal has become the youngest shark on the panel

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal has become the youngest shark on the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3. Mr Agarwal took to X, formerly Twitter to make the announcement and Shark Tank India's official Instagram page confirmed the news.

Mr Agarwal wrote, "When I began my entrepreneurial journey, resources were hard to come by. However, the generosity and kindness of the ecosystem (mentors, VCs, other founders) that took me in made the journey a bit easier and more fulfilling."

He added, "To be able to replicate this has been a long-standing goal of mine. Whenever the opportunity presented itself, it made me extremely happy to connect with, mentor and back entrepreneurs at every stage of their own personal journeys."

He further wrote, "I have extended my support to numerous startups, provided guidance to entrepreneurs within the Naropa Fellowship cohort, assisted small businesses across India, and whenever possible, I have wholeheartedly contributed to the community that stood beside me during my formative years."

"@Sharktankindia made entrepreneurship a household conversation and I am excited to be a small part of Season 3 and support more entrepreneurs emerging out of every corner of India," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

Mr Agarwal has become the youngest shark on the panel which already comprises Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

The shooting for the third season of the popular show 'Shark Tank India' has finally begun.

Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

The official streaming date of Season 3 is still awaited.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.