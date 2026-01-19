Basant Panchami 2026: When Is Saraswati Puja? Date, Significance And Celebrations

Basant Panchami 2026: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. The auspicious day is celebrated on the first day of spring, which is the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, marking the arrival of spring. Central to the observance of Basant Panchami is the worship of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, and wisdom.

Significance of Basant Panchami:

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It's a day to seek blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and creative expression. Students, artists, and musicians worship Goddess Saraswati to excel in their fields.

Basant Panchami holds great cultural and religious importance across India. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati, the symbol of wisdom, knowledge, and creativity, was born on this day. Schools, colleges, and temples organise special prayers and cultural programs, while students seek divine blessings for academic success.

The festival also marks the arrival of spring (Basant Ritu). Wearing yellow attire and preparing traditional sweets like Kesari Halwa and Boondi Ladoo are integral parts of the celebrations. In North India, kite flying is a popular tradition, while in Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Saraswati Puja is observed with great devotion.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat:

The most auspicious time for Saraswati Puja is from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM on January 23, 2026.

People who perform a Saraswati Puja at home usually wake up early on this particular day, have a shower, and wear sarees or other clothes in shades of yellow or white. Students often fast for a few hours till the pushpanjali, or offerings to Goddess Saraswati. Homes are decorated with bright marigold flowers, and alpana (rangoli) is done with a paste of rice flour and water. After puja and offerings, the sweets and fruits are distributed among family members and friends in the neighbourhood.

Saraswati Puja Samagri:

Idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati

Yellow cloth and flowers (marigold, chrysanthemums)

Fruits (bananas, apples, etc.)

Sweets (kesar bhaat, boondi ladoo, etc.)

Incense sticks, lamp, and ghee

Turmeric, kumkum, and sandalwood paste

Books, notebooks, and musical instruments

How to Worship Goddess Saraswati?

For Saraswati Puja, it's recommended to wear yellow, bright, or white clothes, while avoiding black and red attire. During the worship, face either east or north to create a positive and sacred atmosphere. The best times for puja are 2.5 hours before sunrise or 2.5 hours before sunset, when the energy is considered most conducive for spiritual practices.

Offer Goddess Saraswati white sandalwood and yellow and white flowers using your right hand, symbolising respect and devotion. Prepare a special prasadam with a mixture of misri (crystallised sugar), curd, and lawa (a type of sweet), or opt for the highly revered kesar (saffron) mixed kheer, considered the most ideal offering to seek her blessings for knowledge and wisdom.