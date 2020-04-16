Banksy Reveals Latest Artwork In Lockdown. Here's What His Wife Thinks

Banksy shared a photo of his latest artwork on Instagram.

England based-street artist Banksy revealed his latest artwork on Wednesday (local time).

The elusive guerrilla street artist's latest piece of art is a series of rats wreaking havoc on his bathroom, presumably created during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film director, who is believed to be 46, posted the images of the installation and wrote, "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The picture features his infamous painted rats skipping around his restroom and knocking over a mirror, hanging from a light fixture and urinating on the toilet seat.

While one of the rodents is seen running on a roll of toilet paper, which has spun out down to the floor, it shows another jumping on a tube of toothpaste.

Another rodent is reflected in the mirror, who is shown tallying off the days in quarantine using red lipstick.

The artwork has received over 1.7 million 'likes' on Instagram since it was shared, along with thousands of comments.

"Banksy wins Instagram," said one person in the comments section. "Stupendous," another praised.