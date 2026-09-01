Bank Holidays In September 2026: Here's The Complete List

September, the ninth month of 2026, has started. If you have important bank paperwork or cash visits lined up this month, take a look at the calendar before stepping out, as it might save you an empty trip. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, branch operations across the country will be paused on select days due to regional celebrations, state-specific observances, and standard weekend breaks.
Overall, banks will be shut for up to 14 days this month, though these closures will vary depending on your state. National holidays will apply everywhere, while regional festivals like Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi will affect branches only in specific states.
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Holiday Description As Per RBI's Website
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
|4
|Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation
|11
|Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|12
|Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika
|14
|Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)
|15
|Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|21
|Karma Puja
|22
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|23
|Indrajatra
|25
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Regular Sunday closures (Sept 6, 13, 20, and 27) apply across all states nationwide.
Notably, the physical branches might be closed, but digital services won't be impacted.
- Digital Banking: Net banking platforms and mobile banking apps will work around the clock.
- Payment Transfers: Electronic transactions via UPI, IMPS, and NEFT will remain uninterrupted.
- Cash and ATM Operations: ATMs and cash deposit machines will continue functioning normally, though cash availability might vary locally depending on refill schedules.
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