Bank Holidays In September 2026: Here's The Complete List

September, the ninth month of 2026, has started. If you have important bank paperwork or cash visits lined up this month, take a look at the calendar before stepping out, as it might save you an empty trip. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, branch operations across the country will be paused on select days due to regional celebrations, state-specific observances, and standard weekend breaks.

Overall, banks will be shut for up to 14 days this month, though these closures will vary depending on your state. National holidays will apply everywhere, while regional festivals like Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi will affect branches only in specific states.

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Holiday Description As Per RBI's Website

Holiday Description Day Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi 4 Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation 11 Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 12 Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika 14 Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) 15 Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi 21 Karma Puja 22 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji 23 Indrajatra 25

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Regular Sunday closures (Sept 6, 13, 20, and 27) apply across all states nationwide.

Notably, the physical branches might be closed, but digital services won't be impacted.