Batman-Themed Roller Coaster Accident In Spain Leaves Man With Both Legs Fractured

A Batman-themed roller coaster in Spain allegedly left a visitor with serious injuries in both legs. According to Fox News, he suffered fractures in both legs. The incident on Saturday led the authorities to shut down the attraction at Batman Gotham City Escape at Parque Warner Madrid. Now, the experts will conduct a safety probe.

According to a local media outlet, Europa Press, the 49-year-old rider suffered an open fracture in his left leg and a closed fracture in his right leg.

When the incident happened, the ride was stopped immediately, and the emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene and administered first aid.

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"The affected person was attended to immediately by emergency medical services," Parque Warner said as quoted in the report.

Juan Jose Molina, who was one of the visitors, described the situation. "There were people crying and having anxiety attacks," he said as quoted.

The park issued a statement extending a get-well-soon message to wish the injured man. He confirmed that the attraction will remain closed until state regulators and independent safety inspectors complete a full review and certify it as completely safe for visitors.

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Visitors Evacuate 245-Foot Roller Coaster In Texas

Earlier this year, dramatic visuals showed dozens of visitors evacuating one of the park's tallest roller coasters at an American amusement park, Six Flags in Texas. They were stuck for nearly an hour after a park-wide power failure, and were forced to walk along the tracks.

The outage shut down electricity across Arlington Park. Some local reports linked it to strong wind gusts that knocked out power to roughly 30,000 customers in North Texas the same weekend. However, it was not confirmed.

A Six Flags spokesperson said that Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington temporarily lost power on that day because "an external construction crew made contact with an underground power line".