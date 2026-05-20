Dramatic Video Shows Visitors Evacuating 245-Foot Roller Coaster In Texas After Power Outage

Dramatic visuals show dozens of visitors evacuating one of the park's tallest roller coasters at an American amusement park, Six Flags in Texas. They were stuck for nearly an hour after a park-wide power failure. According to a New York Post report, they were forced to walk along the tracks.

The outage hit Saturday afternoon around 2:00 pm (local time), shutting down electricity across Arlington Park. Some local reports linked it to strong wind gusts that knocked out power to roughly 30,000 customers in North Texas the same weekend. However, it was not confirmed.

A Six Flags spokesperson told The Independent that Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington temporarily lost power Saturday because "an external construction crew made contact with an underground power line".

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With the power out, the mechanical systems on the rides stopped immediately. On the Titan roller coaster, which is at 245 feet with reported speeds up to 85 mph, the train stalled near the top of the lift hill.

The local reports mentioned that the staff manually released safety restraints and guided riders down a narrow emergency staircase that runs alongside the steel structure.

Videos posted on social media showed a line of about 30 people descending the steep incline single-file, gripping railings as wind whipped around them. Only a handrail separated riders from the drop below, making the descent especially nerve-wracking for families with children.

Watch how the visitors were evacuated:

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The footage quickly went viral, with many viewers saying they couldn't imagine walking down from that height. "I could never get down from there, not at that height," one person wrote on TikTok. "Would never ride a roller coaster again," another said.

No injuries were reported. According to the Six Flags spokesperson, all parkgoers were "safely escorted off rides and attractions and were provided a complimentary ticket for a return visit."

Six Flags reopened Sunday and gave every guest who was in the park during the outage a free return ticket.