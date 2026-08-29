September 2026 Money Changes: ITR, LPG e-KYC, Milk Prices And FD Rules Explained

The start of September will bring several important deadlines and changes that could affect taxpayers, LPG consumers, milk buyers, travellers and bank customers. However, not all the changes being discussed as "September 1 rules" actually begin on that date. Some are deadlines falling on August 31, while the Reserve Bank of India's new fixed deposit framework will come into effect from October 1.

Here are the key changes to know.

International travellers will not need a boarding pass stamp

From September 1, international passengers departing from India will no longer need to have their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters.

Passengers will be able to use an electronic boarding pass on their mobile phones or carry a printed version, making the departure process simpler.

Mumbai tabela milk to become costlier from September 1

Fresh buffalo milk supplied from Mumbai's tabela, or dairy farms, will become more expensive from September 1.

The Mumbai Milk Producers Association has increased the wholesale price by Rs 9 per litre, taking it from Rs 93 to Rs 102. The revised rate will remain in force until February 28, 2027.

Milk producers have attributed the increase to rising costs of dairy animals, cattle feed and fodder. According to the association, the prices of several feed items have risen by up to 25 per cent, adding to the cost of milk production.

The increase applies to the wholesale rate. Retail prices may therefore rise, but the final price paid by consumers will depend on individual suppliers and retailers. It would be incorrect to assume that every consumer will automatically see an identical Rs 9 increase.

The timing of the increase also comes just before the festive season, when demand for milk and other dairy products typically rises.

ITR deadline falls on August 31 for some taxpayers

Taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts do not require an audit have to file their income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 by August 31, 2026.

The deadline applies to eligible taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4. Those who miss the deadline may still be able to file a belated return, subject to the applicable rules and late filing charges.

The August 31 date is therefore an important tax deadline, rather than a new rule starting on September 1.

LPG e-KYC deadline also ends on August 31

LPG consumers who are required to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC should complete the process by August 31.

The deadline has been extended to the end of the month. Consumers who have not completed the required verification should check their LPG provider's process and complete it before the deadline to avoid possible problems with their connection or benefits.

New FD rules start from October 1, not September 1

A key point that needs clarification concerns fixed deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued amendments to its rules governing interest rates on bank deposits. However, these changes will take effect from October 1, 2026, rather than September 1.

The revised framework includes requirements relating to bulk deposits of Rs 3 crore and above. Banks will also have to publish applicable interest rates for such deposits on their websites by 10.10 am on working days.

The changes are aimed at improving transparency around deposit rates.

For ordinary FD investors, there is therefore no new RBI fixed deposit rule that starts on September 1.

LPG and fuel prices could also be reviewed

Oil marketing companies review domestic LPG prices periodically, including at the beginning of a month. However, any September price revision should be treated as confirmed only after the companies announce the new rates.

The same caution applies to fuel and aviation turbine fuel prices. Possible monthly revisions should not be presented as confirmed September 1 changes until official announcements are made.

What consumers should actually watch

The key dates are therefore different for different changes.

The ITR and LPG e-KYC deadlines fall on August 31. Mumbai's wholesale tabela milk price will rise from September 1, while the international boarding pass change also begins on that date.

The new RBI fixed deposit framework, meanwhile, starts on October 1.

Consumers should therefore check the effective date of each change rather than assuming that every item described as a "September 1 rule" begins on the first day of the month.