Bank Holidays In August 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 13 Days

Banks are closed every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays.

The Reserve Bank Of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of August. Banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days this month, as per the holiday calendar. Usually, bank branches are closed every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays. Public holidays are another reason you might find the bank doors shut.

In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals like Christmas, banks will remain shut across the country. Given the number of holidays this month, it's critical to schedule your bank visits timely.

The central bank divides holidays for all the banks in the country under three categories- Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, the Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays and the Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for August 2024:

August 3 (Saturday) : Banks will be shut in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja

: Banks will be shut in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja August 4 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend August 8 (Monday) : In Gangtok, banks will be closed on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat

: In Gangtok, banks will be closed on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat August 10 (Saturday) : Banks will be shut across the country due to second Saturday

: Banks will be shut across the country due to second Saturday August 11 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend August 13 (Tuesday) : Banks will be shut in Imphal on the occasion of Patriot's Day

: Banks will be shut in Imphal on the occasion of Patriot's Day August 15 (Thursday) : All banks across the country will remain closed to celebrate Independence Day

: All banks across the country will remain closed to celebrate Independence Day August 18 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend August 19 (Monday) : Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan August 20 (Tuesday) : To mark Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kochi

: To mark Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kochi August 24 (Saturday) : Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

: Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday August 25 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend August 26 (Monday): Banks will closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi