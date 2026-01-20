Bank Employee Steps Out To Help Specially-Abled, Wins Hearts

A video showing a kind act by a State Bank of India (SBI) employee has captured the attention of millions online. The clip, shared on Instagram by content creator Dinesh Sonawane, has received over 3 million views. The video shows a man who is unable to walk sitting on a bicycle outside a bank.

Instead of asking him to come back later or sending him away, an SBI employee came out and completed all the banking procedures for him, such as paperwork and deposits, so he could use the bank's facilities with dignity.

The post also emphasised that even when one loses something in life, humanity still supports them. It also emphasised that life is already difficult, so it's important to show some kindness on social media.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social Media users praised the bank employee's gesture. One user commented, "Just trying to spread something good."

Another user noted, "It's good that you praise such persons who don't think there job as a burden and does something for humanity."

"Every banker is doing this in their everyday life," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, " This is the beauty of India."