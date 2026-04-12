Baisakhi 2026 Date: All About History, Significance and Celebrations In India

Baisakhi 2026: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a significant festival in India, particularly in the Punjab region. The festival celebrates the harvest season, cultural heritage and formation of the Khalsa Panth. It falls every year in April, either on the 13th or the 14th, depending on the tithi in the Hindu calendar. On this auspicious day, Sikh communities organise vibrant processions and folk music programmes. They also decorate Gurdwaras and hold special prayers.

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Baisakhi 2026: Date And Time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Baisakhi falls on Tuesday, April 14. Vaishakhi Sankranti moment is at 09:39 AM.

History and Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi has its roots in the Sikh tradition and is celebrated to mark the harvest season. It's a time for Sikhs to reflect on their faith, values and community. The festival gained prominence when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa on Baisakhi day in 1699. It marks the beginning of the new year in the Nanakshahi calendar.

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How Baisakhi is Celebrated

On this day, colourful processions, known as Nagar Kheh, are taken out by Punjabi communities across the world. The processions feature traditional music, dancing and martial arts. People also go around the neighbourhood singing devotional hymns in praise of Guru Gobind Singh.

Devotees visit Gurudwaras, offering prayers and participating in community services. They also prepare special dishes like langar (community meal), and sweets are shared among family and friends. The famous Kada Prasad is made and distributed.

Folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda are performed, showcasing Punjab's rich cultural heritage.