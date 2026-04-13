Is Baisakhi Today Or Tomorrow? Check Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

Baisakhi 2026: Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals celebrated in northern India, particularly across Punjab. While widely known as a harvest festival marking the end of the rabi crop season, it also carries deep religious significance for the Sikh community. The festival celebrates both the Solar New Year, known as Mesha Sankranti, and a defining moment in Sikh history: the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Why Does the Date of Baisakhi Change Every Year?

A common question that arises each year is whether Baisakhi falls on April 13 or April 14, and occasionally even April 15.

The confusion stems from the fact that Baisakhi is not tied to a fixed date in the Gregorian calendar. Instead, it is determined by the solar calendar, specifically the moment the Sun transitions into Aries (Mesha Rashi). This astronomical shift does not occur at the exact same time every year, leading to slight variations in the festival date.

In 2026, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, as that is when the Sun enters Aries, marking the beginning of the new solar year.

While April 13 holds historical importance, particularly as the day associated with the founding of the Khalsa in 1699 and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the religious and astronomical observance aligns with April 14 this year.

According to Drik Panchang, the Baisakhi Sankranti moment is at 09:39 AM.

Significance of Baisakhi: Birth of the Khalsa

For Sikhs, Baisakhi commemorates a transformative event in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth. This marked the formalisation of Sikh identity and values, emphasising courage, equality, discipline, and selfless service. The occasion remains a cornerstone of Sikh faith and collective identity.

Beyond its religious dimension, Baisakhi is also a celebration of abundance and gratitude. It marks the harvest of the rabi crop, particularly wheat, making it a time of joy and relief for farmers after months of hard work. Fields across Punjab turn golden, and the festival becomes a symbol of prosperity and renewal.

How Baisakhi Is Celebrated

The Baisakhi day begins early, with devotees taking a holy bath and visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers. Sacred sites such as the Golden Temple witness large gatherings, special kirtans (devotional singing), and continuous readings from the Guru Granth Sahib.

A key highlight of the celebrations is the Nagar Kirtan, a vibrant religious procession featuring devotional music, martial arts displays, and community participation. Equally important is seva (selfless service), where volunteers prepare and serve langar -- a free community meal open to all, regardless of caste, religion, or background.

Folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda are performed, showcasing Punjab's rich cultural heritage.