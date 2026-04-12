Tourist Confronts Woman For Throwing Pooja Waste In Ganga, Internet Reacts

A tourist took a stand against a woman dumping pooja waste, including non-biodegradable items, near the Ganga River in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The incident, shared by a foreigner named Sierra Liliann on Instagram, sparked a viral debate on civic sense and environmental responsibility. In the video, the woman whose face was blurred was spotted burying waste in the sand, which prompted the foreigner to confront her about the harmful practice. The woman ignored Liliann, who expressed disappointment and frustration, highlighting the lack of respect for the sacred river and shared spaces.

"A few days ago, I was sitting by Ganga Maa at Sai Ghat when a young woman came and stood directly in front of me. She dug a shallow hole in the sand and started burying pooja waste. Non-organic items, including the plastic bag," she wrote as the caption.

"I tried to ask her why she was doing it. What sense does it make to come pray to Ganga Maa and then leave your waste here? She just ignored me."

As the overlay text, she wrote, "Ye trash bin nahi, ye Ganga Maa..."

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video gained massive traction with over 1.5 million views and over 60,000 likes. More than 2,300 users commented on the video, with some praising the foreigner's initiative and others sharing alternative ways to dump the pooja waste. Many have called for stricter regulations and awareness campaigns to address the issue of pollution in the Ganga.

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"It deeply hurts to see this in India, especially in Rishikesh. Ganga Maa is not just a river; she is sacred, a source of life, purity, liberation, and divine energy. The growing crowds in Rishikesh, the loss of peace among people, and the increasing trash only deepen the pain for locals and true seekers. This is not what such a sacred place deserves," one user wrote.

"My friend in Uttarakhand has been cleaning a river there for 20 years or so and has removed thousands of kilos. If anyone ever wants to volunteer, he loves helping," another user shared the great work their friend is doing.

"My mother always kept the flowers and garlands in the flower pot or on other plants. Add a bit of soil and in a few days it will decay and all the organic waste will improve soil quality. Why throw this on rivers when you can find better alternatives that won't hurt any religious sentiments?" a third user suggested.