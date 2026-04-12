Noida-Based Techie Says Jobless Flatmate Getting "Stressed And Quiet", Internet Reacts

A Noida-based tech professional has shared concerns about their unemployed flatmate, who is allegedly battling rejection and anxiety while searching for a job. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the techie named Aditya claimed that the flatmate has been working hard and even gave interviews, but he's facing rejections because "his English is not strong".

"One of my Flatmates is still jobless," Aditya alleged. "We are 4 people living together. 3 of us have something, I have a full-time job, 2 are doing internships. But one of my flatmates still has nothing."

"Every day I see him getting more stressed and quiet. Sometimes he comes to me and says, 'Bro I don't know what to do... I am really depressed. What should I tell my family?' And honestly, I have no answer."

"He even gave interviews. He tried. But got rejected because his English is not strong," he added.

He further wrote that the phase of looking for a job is "really hard", especially for final year students who didn't get placed at their colleges. He noted that such students are not stuck because of incapability, but it's just a bad phase.

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See the post here:

One of my Flatmates is still jobless.



We are 4 people living together. 3 of us have something, I have a full-time job, 2 are doing internships. But one of my flatmate still has nothing.



Every day I see him getting more stressed and quiet. Sometimes he comes to me and says, “Bro… — Aditya (@_adityaa21) April 11, 2026

"If you have a job right now, be grateful. And if you know someone struggling, please support them. Sometimes they don't need advice, they just need someone to understand," the techie wrote.

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Social Media Reaction

The case highlights the significant mental health impact of unemployment, as it can lead to feelings of worthlessness and low self-esteem. The post reached over 167,600 users, with some sharing their experiences in the comment section. While others praised the techie for caring for his friend.

"Many final-year BTech students from tier-2 and tier-3 colleges are facing the same thing, Many graduates in recent batches are still unplaced or struggling with low CTC offers. But the good thing is he is trying hard every day with interviews. He will get a job soon, maybe even better than expected, because hard work like his always pays off in time," one user wrote.

"Life is much more than college placement. We had the same situation in IITBombay 4th year placements, I placed on 8th day. Many of my friends couldn't get the job but in 8th semester many got offers from PSUs. So tell him to have faith on the god's plan," said another.

"I feel you bro my friend went through same struggled to find job dont give up he just needs someone to listen and offer support u r doing great by being there for him," a third user wrote.