'Live-In Partner's Taunts...': Unemployed Engineer Dies By Suicide In Noida

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

A 27-year-old engineer has allegedly died by suicide in Noida and left behind a note in which he states that he was facing mental stress because he was not getting a job and his live-in partner used to repeatedly taunt him over this.

Police said Mayank Chandel, who is originally from Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, had developed a friendship with a woman from Banda in the state seven years ago. He and the woman had studied together and had been in a live-in relationship for four years. They were living near Shaurya Banquet Hall in Noida's Sector 73.

While the woman worked in a private company, Chandel was stressed because he was not getting a job. He wrote in his suicide note that his live-in partner's repeated hints to him to get a job and taunts about his unemployment - saying he was sitting at home and eating all day - added to his stress. He said he was dying by suicide because of all these factors, but did not blame anybody for it.

Chandel's live-in partner discovered his body hanging from a fan in their apartment after she returned home from work on Friday evening. She informed the police and a team from the Sector 113 police station sent the body for a post-mortem and is carrying out an investigation. An official said Chandel's family has also been informed.

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)

