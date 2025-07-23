Man Strangles Partner, Her Daughter, Writes Confession On Wall With Lipstick

In a horrifying act that has shaken Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, a man allegedly murdered his partner and her three-year-old daughter by strangling them and then spent the night sitting beside their bodies. The gruesome double murder took place in Ganjbasoda's Ward Number 8 and has left the community in shock. What has stunned even the police is the chilling confession left behind by the accused written in lipstick on the wall above the bodies.

According to police, 36-year-old Ramsakhi Kushwaha, who was separated from her husband, had been in a live-in relationship for the past few months with a man identified as Raja alias Anuj Vishwakarma. Locals say the couple often fought, but no one imagined that the volatile relationship would end in such brutal violence.

The most disturbing detail of the case emerged from the crime scene itself. Instead of fleeing, Anuj allegedly remained in the room through the night, sitting beside the bodies of Ramsakhi and her daughter Manvi. He is believed to have written on the wall with lipstick: "I killed her... she lied to me... she had a relationship with someone else..."

The case took a turn when investigators arrived at the scene and found the lipstick-written message on the wall. With no immediate CCTV evidence, the wall became the first major clue. Forensic examination confirmed that the message was written shortly after the murders, which helped police narrow down the timeline and identify the suspect swiftly.

Speaking on the case, Additional SP Prashant Chaubey told NDTV, "The 36-year-old woman had been living apart from her husband and was in a live-in relationship with Anuj Vishwakarma. Our preliminary investigation shows that both the woman and her daughter were strangled to death. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway."

Police officials are also evaluating his mental condition, given the chilling calm with which he remained in the room after committing the murders and the psychological nature of the confession.