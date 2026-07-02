Autorickshaw Driver Wins Hearts Online After Sharing Tip With Strangers In Viral Clip

An autorickshaw driver is receiving widespread praise on the internet after a heartwarming video of his generosity went viral. After a passenger paid him Rs 100 for a Rs 50 trip, the driver named Rajendra Temre chose to pay the kindness forward rather than keeping the extra cash. He used the tip to help vulnerable strangers by offering a free ride and cash to an elderly woman, and gifting water and money to an old man.

"The brother's bill came to 50 rupees, but he paid an extra 50 rupees," Temre explained in the now-viral Instagram clip, visibly surprised by the passenger's gesture.

After driving alone for a while, Temre spotted an elderly woman walking along the roadside. Since he was heading the same way, he offered her a ride.

"Are you going to chowk? Come sit inside; I am also going in the same direction. Do not give me any money. You are walking out in the Sun," said Temre as the woman sat inside after initially resisting.

After dropping her, Temre offered a Rs 10 note from the tip amount left by the previous passenger. "Take this. Please take this. Someone gave me an extra Rs 50," he said.

Temre later spotted another elderly man and offered him his bottle of water before giving away another Rs 10 note.

"I have given away Rs 20, let's see if I can give away the remaining Rs 30," he said.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Keep Spreading Positivity'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments as social media users praised the autorickshaw driver for his kindness and willingness to help the needy.

'That's how favour should be distributed," said one user, while another added: "Whatever you did in front of the camera, hope you keep doing the same without the camera."

A third commented: "You are much richer than you think. Thank you so much for doing this. Keep spreading positivity like this always. More power to you."

A fourth said: "Wishing more wealth and power to you. Hope everyone around us also helps the poor and needy as you do. Congratulations."