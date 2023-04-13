Australian Man Sets World Record By Performing 3,206 Push-Ups In One Hour

Mr Lucas performed 3,206 push ups within one hour.

Even a normal gymgoer finds it difficult to complete 100 pushups or more in a day, but an Australian man broke the record for the most pushups performed in an hour by completing more than 3000.

According to Guinness World Records, Lucas Helmke, 33, from Brisbane, Australia, has pushed his strength and stamina to their limits to break the most push-ups in one hour world record. Lucas performed 3,206 push-ups within one hour-that's an average of over 53 per minute. The previous record of 3,182 was set by another Australian, Daniel Scali, in April 2022.

Lucas attempted this record to "provide inspiration" for his one-year-old son and "show him nothing is impossible." Lucas trained for two to three years to break this record. The official attempt took place in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground, in Brisbane. Lucas broke the push-ups down into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 push-ups in each one. Lucas slightly exceeded this target, achieving an average rate of 26.7 push-ups every 30 seconds, the record-keeping organisation further reported.

Lucas was required to maintain perfect form for each push up; otherwise, they wouldn't count towards the record total.

The body must remain straight throughout, meaning there can be no bending at the knees or waist. The body must be lowered until at least a 90-degree angle is attained at the elbow, then raised until the arms are straight.

After achieving this Guinness World Records title, Lucas is not resting on his laurels-he plans to break at least one record every year from now on.

"This will be the first record I wish to set out of a number of other push-up records. Then onto other physical records.," Lucas said.