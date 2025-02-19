Atif Aslam, Nora Fatehi Among Others Who Performed At Atlantis For Indian Man's Daughter's First birthday

Satish Sanpal, an Indian businessman and UAE-based chairman of ANAX Holding, and his wife, Tabinda, threw a lavish first birthday party for their daughter, Isabella, at Dubai's ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal. Online visuals show the hotel's Diamond Ballroom transformed for the event, which was attended by celebrities.

The celebrity guest list at Isabella Sanpal's first birthday party included Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, and Nora Fatehi. Several cast members from Dubai Bling—Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Alsamadi, Safa Siddiqui, and Loujain Adada—were also in attendance.

For his daughter Isabella's first birthday, Indian businessman Satish Sanpal transformed Atlantis The Royal into a breathtaking winter wonderland. Crystal chandeliers hung from the ceiling, artificial snow blanketed the floor, and towering white trees completed the magical setting.



The birthday girl made a grand entrance in a fairytale-style carriage, accompanied by a footman. Matching the enchanted theme, Isabella and her mother wore elegant ballgowns in shimmering shades of silver and gold.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi shared exclusive glimpses from the extravagant celebration, including a massive castle-shaped cake that descended from the ceiling.

Guests were treated to a star-studded evening, with Atif Aslam serenading the crowd and Nora Fatehi setting the dance floor ablaze. Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia also delivered a dazzling performance, while photos shared by Khaleej Times featured Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posing with the birthday girl's parents.

Dubai Bling's Ebraheem Alsamadi also gave followers an inside look at the grand event through his Instagram stories.

According to her Instagram profile, Isabella Sanpal was born on February 25, 2024, in London's historic Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital.