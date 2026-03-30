Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Revisits NDA, Does Push-Ups With Hunter Squadron Cadets

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared a deeply personal reflection on social media following a return visit to the National Defence Academy (NDA), where he had once trained as a cadet. The visit, intended for a guest lecture, turned into what he described as an emotional journey through time. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, the astronaut remarked that the moment he crossed the entrance of the academy, old memories flooded back instantly, and the 24-year gap seemed to vanish into insignificance. He described this sensation as passing through the layers of time, where the surrounding atmosphere seemed to reconnect him with his younger self.

During his visit, he revisited several familiar landmarks on campus, including the library, the Cadets' Mess, and his old unit, Hunter Squadron. According to him, the imprint of his early days-and the formative experiences that shaped him-could be distinctly felt at every location.

A particularly memorable moment occurred at Habibullah Hall, where he once sat as a cadet, listening to lectures. This time, however, he stood on the stage, engaging in a dialogue with a new generation of cadets. He described this moment as an honor that words alone could not fully capture.

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The astronaut also recounted a small anecdote that underscored the profound impact of his training. When he was introduced to the Adjutant, he instinctively snapped to attention-a habit, he noted, that had remained unchanged despite the passage of time.

Reflecting on this experience, he underscored the significance of the NDA, stating that it is not merely an institution, but something far greater. In his view, it represents a standard that is difficult to match-and even harder to fully articulate in words.

He expressed his pride in having been a part of the academy, counting it among those special places that, even after one has left them behind, continue to reside quietly and permanently within one's life.