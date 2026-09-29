Are Rs 10 Lakh Wedding Gifts Taxable? Woman Seeks Advice For Cousin, X Post Goes Viral

A post on X has sparked a discussion after a user asked whether receiving a large amount of cash at a wedding could attract questions from the Income Tax Department. The debate began after an X user, Pooja, shared her cousin's case, who reportedly received around Rs 10 lakh in cash as wedding gifts. According to her post, about 110 guests contributed money at the wedding, with individual amounts ranging from Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 to Rs 25,000- Rs 50,000.

The family eventually collected around Rs 10 lakh in cash, leaving them concerned about whether tax authorities could later question the amount and how they would establish its source.

"My cousin, who works in a government job, received ₹10 lakh in CASH as wedding gifts, but now he is worried about how the Income Tax Department will look at it. Around 110 people gave cash gifts at his wedding," Pooja wrote.

See the post here:

The post prompted several users to discuss how wedding gifts are treated under Indian tax laws.

Under Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, gifts received by an individual on the occasion of their marriage are generally exempt from income tax. The exemption covers gifts such as cash, jewellery and other assets and is not restricted to gifts received only from relatives.

However, users also raised questions about documentation and cash transactions. One user advised the family to maintain a record of the people who contributed and the amounts they gave, particularly in case the source of the cash is questioned at a later stage. Another user focused on the practical difficulty of handling Rs 10 lakh in cash and suggested considering investment options once the money had been properly accounted for.

A third user suggested depositing the money into bank accounts over time and using some of the cash for household expenses instead of making digital payments. A fourth added, "Get a tax advisor involved before depositing that money into the bank."