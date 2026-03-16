"Apologising In Advance": Delhi Man's Pre-Flight Message About Travelling With Toddler Wins Hearts Online

A father's thoughtful gesture on a flight has caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the way he addressed fellow passengers before the journey began. The incident was recorded in a short video, which got viral on social media. This sparked a discussion about traveling with young children and considering the comfort of others in public places.

The video was posted on Instagram by Dr Rohit Chaudhary. In the caption, he explained that his attitude has changed significantly since he became a parent. He said that he considers it important to talk to people who may be inconvenienced by his young child. He also believes in apologising to those sitting around him in advance and advises other parents to do the same.

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Father's Humble Request

In the video, the father is seen standing and politely speaking to passengers sitting nearby. He explains that he is travelling with his family and his little girl, and that the girl may sometimes become irritable during the five-hour flight.

He also adds that although the girl has travelled many times before, there are still times when she may become restless during the journey.

The father adds that it's difficult for those without children to understand why young children sometimes cry or feel uncomfortable during flights. Therefore, he politely requests passengers to be patient if their child becomes fussy during the flight.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users are appreciating Rahit's gesture. One user commented, "Did a great job by opening up to other passengers... more power and patience to you and your wife."

Another user noted, "No one does this. This is so nice of you."