Passenger's Aeroplane Etiquette Sparks Debate Over Middle Seat Dispute

A recent incident on a flight involving a dispute over middle seat etiquette has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A woman shared her experience where she and her sister had booked the window and aisle seats, expecting the middle seat to remain vacant. However, the middle seat was occupied by another passenger who became upset when the two sisters passed items back and forth.

The woman in the middle seat questioned their behaviour, asking if they were going to be rude by passing things throughout the flight. The sisters explained it was just a brief exchange, with the sister intending to sleep while the other watched her iPad. Despite this, the middle seat passenger raised her voice and expressed frustration, even holding the sisters up as a form of passive retaliation.

The incident divided online opinions. Many defended the middle seat passenger, emphasising that sitting between two people passing items can be uncomfortable and that the sisters appeared entitled by choosing seats assuming the middle would remain empty. Others argued that the middle passenger overreacted and was rude in her response.

Some suggested the middle seat passenger's frustration stemmed from being stuck in the least desirable seat, while others felt she unfairly expected the sisters to change their plans for her comfort. The debate highlights common tensions about aeroplane etiquette, personal space, and expectations when selecting seating.