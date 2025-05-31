From Ours To Mine: Dr A Velumani's Viral Take On How Marriage Has Changed Since The 1970s

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dr A Velumani discusses marriage's evolution in a recent post. He compares collective views of marriage in the 1970s to today’s focus on self. Velumani highlights the shift towards personal autonomy in relationships.

Dr A Velumani, renowned entrepreneur and founder of Thyrocare Technologies, recently ignited social media discussions with his reflections on the evolving nature of marriage. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he contrasted the collective mindset of the 1970s with today's emphasis on individuality. Back then, couples viewed assets and responsibilities as shared - everything was "ours". Now, he observes, there's a growing trend of defining spaces and possessions as "mine", indicating a shift towards personal autonomy.

"Marriage: In the 1970s, money was called "ours" and not "yours" or "mine". In 2020: The bedroom is called "yours" or "mine". Not "ours". 50s born only would understand the true difference between "quality of life" and "standard of living"," he wrote in the post.

Velumani suggests this change mirrors broader societal trends prioritising individual freedom and self-identity. While acknowledging the benefits of personal growth, he raises concerns about the potential erosion of shared experiences and mutual support in relationships.

His commentary has resonated with many, prompting discussions about the balance between individuality and togetherness in modern marriages. Velumani's insights are a reminder of the importance of maintaining shared values and mutual respect amidst changing societal norms.