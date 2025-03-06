"Parents Who Fail To Teach...": Thyrocare Founder On Significance Of Cooking As Crucial Life Skill

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani recently took to X to share his perspective on two types of people - those who learn how to cook and those who dismiss it as a waste of time. Mr Velumani said that those "intelligent enough" to learn cook enjoy a happy married life, while those who think it's a waste of time, even if they marry into wealth, struggle with sustaining relationships. In his post, he also honoured his wife, Sumathi Velumani, for her dedication to nurturing both their families.

"There are two kinds. 1. Intelligent enough to Learn a good deal of cooking. They enjoy a happy married life by building bilateral relationships. 2. Lazy enough to think that cooking is waste of time. Even if they find a rich spouse, they struggle in generating or sustaining relationships and stressed," Mr Velumani said.

"This is true in families with annual income of 5 to 25 lakhs. Parents who fail to teach cooking to children may repent," he wrote.

In his post, Mr Velumani also recalled that despite his wife's professional career at the State Bank of India (SBI), she managed both family responsibilities and work with grace. He reminisced about their shared moments together and mentioned that he happily took on the task of cleaning dishes.

"Food is the best route to get to heart. #Discipline is different kind of fun. My wife Late Mrs. Sumathi Velumani built and nurtured 2 big families. Mine and hers. Fortunately we I enjoyed cleaning vessels. Ps: She was working wife (SBI)," the Thyrocare founder wrote.

Since being shared, Mr Velumani's post has accumulated more than 8,500 views. In the comments section, one user wrote, "Cooking isn't just a skill, it's relationship equity. Shared meals build stronger bonds than money ever can."

"Tons of agreement! I live alone and I used to hate cooking in the beginning Now I am a great cook who enjoys his own food. Even my family members and, neighbors wonder seeing me cook. Thanks sir!" shared another.

"'Parents who fail to teach cooking to children may repent.' The best line I read today. My mother used to travel 100 KMs every day for her work. I was 12, when my mother taught me cooking, which is a life skill that is even paying today," commented a third user.

"We were discussing this exact topic today with our son. It's a life skill, cooking and cleaning are very basic and important skills and discipline for life!" said one user.