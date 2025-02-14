PM Modi Uncovers AI's Big Flaw? Influencer Tests And Reveals Shocking Results

During his address at the AI Action Summit, which was held in Paris on February 10-11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a peculiar flaw in artificial intelligence (AI). Co-chairing the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi emphasised how AI could revolutionise sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. However, he also pointed out a strange limitation that persists in AI systems.

According to PM Narendra Modi, when asked to generate an image of a person writing with their left hand, AI systems typically depict someone using their right hand instead. He also clarified why this happens, and that's because AI models are primarily trained using data from right-handed individuals, making it difficult for them to accurately represent left-handed behaviour.

To verify this claim, a tech influencer, Dhananjay, conducted a simple experiment using popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok and shared the results on social media. The results confirmed PM Modi's statement, as all the AI systems defaulted to showing right-handed writing, even when tasked with depicting a person using both hands.

However, when the influencer tried the same prompt with local AI, the result came out perfect: a person writing with their left hand.

Watch the video here:

The results sparked a debate on social media, with many agreeing with the findings, while others explained the reasoning and prompts behind the outcome.

"You guys need to have an understanding of how models work. ChatGPT and other apps are assistants; they are not models. They use underlying diffusion models to generate images, and diffusion models cannot understand human language until it is prompted well," commented a user.

To which Dhananjay replied, "The basic prompt is "write with left hand" , which should result in writing with the left hand; AI should ideally do that. Detailed prompts should be needed when I want a very specific image."