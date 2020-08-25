Anand Mahindra Was Sent This ROFL Pic With An Even More ROFL Caption

An image that was sent to Anand Mahindra by a friend.

Businessman Anand Mahindra helped Twitter users end Monday with a smile - and the pic he used to do it is sure to make you chuckle on this Tuesday morning too. Yesterday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share the hilarious picture that was sent to him with an even more hilarious caption.

While sharing the picture on the microblogging platform, Mr Mahindra, 65, revealed that he had first received the pic without a caption and had initially planned to hold a caption contest with it - until another friend of his sent it to him, this time with a rib-tickling caption alongside.

"I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition," wrote Mr Mahindra. "Then I got it from another friend with the caption: 'The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.' Game over..."

The picture shows the door of a room opening not onto firm ground, as one would expect, but onto a set of stairs.

End Monday with a smile. I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition. Then I got it from another friend with the caption: “The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.” Game over... pic.twitter.com/KtuZtP5XDd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

When questioned about whether his wife is on Twitter, Mr Mahindra clarified by saying that his mother-in-law has a "great" sense of humour.

My mother in law has a great sense of humour. (At least I think so...😬😰) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

The picture, meanwhile, has garnered over 8,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused reactions. Among the people who commented on it were businessman Harsh Goenka.

It's just a roomour — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2020

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Would like to see someone rushing upstairs and mother in law opens the door — CJ (@Heisinghberg) August 24, 2020

That civil engineer has graduated from online classes.🤷🏻‍♀️🤣 — Mili (@03godisawoman__) August 24, 2020

Anand Mahindra is known for his engaging Twitter posts that range from funny to thoughtful to motivational. Last week, he had shared an old meme with a profound caption that had gone viral on the microblogging platform.