"Ice In Their Veins": Anand Mahindra On India's Asia Cup Win Over Pakistan

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised the Indian cricket team after what was a photo finish in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan. Sharing a picture of the men in blue on the field, the Mahindra Group Chairperson called their self-belief "the true Brahmastra of a nation."

"When the bowlers saw the opposition opening batsmen running away with the game, they held their focus and then made the wickets tumble like skittles. When the batsmen saw our opening heroes depart early, they stayed calm and turned the chase into a stroll. Nerves of steel, ice in their veins. Self-belief is the Brahmastra of every individual, and of a nation. I salute Team India for reminding us of that truth. That's why they are our Monday motivation," Mr Mahindra wrote on X.

The Brahmastra is a mythical, all-powerful weapon from Hindu epics, often used metaphorically to signify an unstoppable force or ultimate strength.

Self-belief.



The true Brahmastra of this team.



When the bowlers saw the opposition opening batsmen running away with the game, yet held their focus and then made the wickets tumble like skittles…



When the batsmen saw our opening heroes depart early, yet stayed calm and turned… pic.twitter.com/bwuEKMBwxG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2025

On Sunday, India sealed their ninth Asia Cup crown in a game of numerous twists and turns. Pakistan appeared on course for a huge total at 113/1 in the 13th over, only for India's spinners to engineer a spectacular collapse.

Kuldeep Yadav was the architect of the turnaround. He took four wickets, including three in the 17th over. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy picked the remaining wickets, bundling Pakistan at 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing 147, India faced early troubles and were reduced to 20/3. Tilak Varma stitched crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, and scored an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls.

Rinku Singh sealed the win with a boundary, giving India a thrilling five-wicket victory with one ball to spare.

Amid the celebrations, India refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, citing the Pahalgam terror attack and military tensions. Players declined awards from the Asian Cricket Council President and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The team later staged a mock celebration with an imaginary trophy.

Earlier, India also dominated Pakistan in the Super Fours clash of the Men's T20 Asia Cup, winning by six wickets. The victory was powered by Abhishek Sharma's dazzling 74 off 39 balls, guiding India to their highest successful run pursuit against Pakistan in T20Is.

Following the Super Fours win, Mr Mahindra shared a post-match reaction on X, quoting Sharma's words, "You talk, we win," adding, "No more words need to be added. This post is my #MondayMotivation."