If You Ever Feel 'Useless'... Remember This Meme From Anand Mahindra

An image shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Businessman Anand Mahindra shared some pearls of wisdom on Twitter this morning in his trademark witty style. The Chairman of Mahindra Group took to the microblogging platform to post a picture that has been doing the rounds of the Internet since the 2016 Rio Olympics. The picture, which shows a lifeguard 'guarding' some of the world's best swimmers, came along with a hilarious caption.

"If you ever feel useless, just remember that someone is a lifeguard at the Olympics swimming event," reads the text on the picture. Clicked in 2016, the image shows a lifeguard looking decidedly bored while keeping watch over the likes of Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky as they swam for gold in the Olympic pool.

While the Olympic lifeguard meme became a viral hit in 2016 and has been making people chuckle since then, Mr Mahindra shared a different perspective on it - calling it funny but also profound.

"Funny, but also profound. No job is unimportant...Good to remember as we start our work today..." he wrote while sharing the image on Twitter this morning.

Funny, but also profound. No job is unimportant...Good to remember as we start our work today... pic.twitter.com/TkRBHPgOhA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020

The tweet has collected over 3,700 'likes and several comments from people agreeing with Mr Mahindra.

True sir but, the meme maker wasn't wise enuf to consider contingencies which can arise anytime, foreseeables — Amith (@VasisthUdgyama) August 21, 2020

As rightly said no job is Unimportant https://t.co/DDyxexQTQN — vishal kumar (@engg_vishal) August 21, 2020

In the comments section, many Twitter users shared examples of supposedly 'useless' jobs.

How about this one! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xhut0TGPWP — Chinmay Barhale (@CBarhale) August 21, 2020

No one is too small to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/l17TbYa3Al — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) August 21, 2020

Anand Mahindra is an active Twitter user with a following of 8 million on the microblogging platform. He often shares funny, thoughtful and motivational posts with his followers. At the beginning of the month, he had shared another meme with a motivational caption that garnered much praise and appreciation.