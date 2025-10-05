Anand Mahindra Downloads Arattai With 'Pride', Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Reacts

- Anand Mahindra endorsed Zoho’s Arattai, a Made-in-India WhatsApp alternative, on social media
- Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu thanked Mahindra, boosting the app team's morale
- Arattai saw a 100-fold traffic increase in three days, with sign-ups rising to 350,000 daily
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has come out in support of Zoho's Arattai -- the instant messaging app being touted as a Made-in-India alternative to WhatsApp. Taking to social media, the billionaire industrialist said he had downloaded the app 'with pride', leading to a heartwarming interaction with Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu.
“Downloaded Arattai today… With pride," wrote Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter) as Vembu, the brains behind the 'Swadeshi' app, responded with a gracious message.
“I was in a meeting in our Tenkasi office with our Arattai engineers, working out refinements to the app and a team member showed this tweet. Thank you, Anand Mahindra this gives us even more determination," wrote Vembu.
In what turned into a heartwarming conversation, Mahindra quoted Vembu's post saying: “We're cheering for you, @svembu”.
I was in a meeting in our Tenkasi office with our Arattai engineers, working out refinements to the app and a team member showed this tweet.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 4, 2025
Thank you @anandmahindra
this gives us even more determination 🙏 https://t.co/5MtyhTkRZf
Arattai vs WhatsApp?
For years, WhatsApp has held an unshakable monopoly in the messaging space, with over half a billion active users in India. Amid the new wave of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, Arattai has emerged as a tough competitor, seeking to take on the global behemoth.
In recent days, Arattai has witnessed a massive surge in usage. According to Vembu, the app recorded a 100x increase in traffic within just three days, with new sign-ups rising dramatically from 3,000 per day to 350,000 per day.
Last month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged users to switch to Arattai, describing it as "free, easy-to-use, secure, safe, and made in India."
What Is Arattai?
Arattai means "casual chat" in Tamil. Much like WhatsApp, Arattai allows users to:
- Text and voice messages
- Voice and video calls
- Photo, video, and document sharing
- Stories, groups, and channels
- Multi-device support across smartphones, tablets, and desktops (up to five devices at a time)
Unlike WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, which shares user data for targeted advertising. Arattai also stores all user data in Indian data centres.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world