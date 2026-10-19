American Author Says Modern Life Is Taking Away Space For Creative Ideas

Finding the motivation to write isn't always easy, particularly in a world full of distractions. American author Dan Koe has shared a simple suggestion for people who want to develop their writing skills. He recommends setting aside one hour every morning to write without distractions.
In a post, Koe explained that people who want to start writing should block off one hour every morning and follow the routine regularly.
He advised writers to avoid other people's opinions and distractions during this time. These include social media, messages and phone use.
Check Out The Post Here:
If you want to start writing, the greatest thing you can do is block off 1 hour every morning and stick to it. Absolutely no exposure to other opinions or distractions (social media, messages, phone). You need space for creative ideas and modern life is great at taking that from you.— DAN KOE (@thedankoe) October 18, 2026
Koe explained that creative ideas need space to develop. He pointed out that modern life often takes this space away by exposing people to constant distractions.
His advice highlights the importance of giving writing full attention and creating a regular routine. By setting aside a dedicated hour each morning, aspiring writers can make time for their ideas without interruptions.
Koe's message encourages people who want to write to protect their creative time and remain consistent with their efforts.
Social Media Reaction
The post drew several reactions online.
One user commented, "Don't filter everything out."
Another user noted, "Morning silence feeds clear thinking."
"I'll give it a try for the next 30 days," added a third user.
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