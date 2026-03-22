Beyond Sight, Into Words: How MCC Empowered Visually Challenged Students Through Writing

At a time when reading habits are often said to be in decline, a quiet literary movement is taking shape inside Madras Christian College- one that is redefining both creativity and inclusion.

In a campus corner, G Vishal, a third-year visually impaired Tamil Literature student, holds close a moment of pride. He is now a published writer. His poem, short story and article feature in Ennam Ezhuththaadal - I, a book brought out by the college. "I didn't know I could write like this. Now I want to write more," he says with a smile.

Not far away, Dharanidharan, a final-year History student, shares the excitement. Seeing his work in print has been transformative. "It felt magical," he says, summing up the journey in just a few words.

Behind this transformation is Assistant Professor of Tamil, Dr S Muthukandhan, who's idea has turned into a powerful initiative. Disturbed by the waning interest in writing, he designed a two-day, tailor-made workshop exclusively for visually challenged students. Built around 22 focused modules, the workshop encouraged participants to explore ideas, structure their thoughts and, most importantly, believe in their own voices.

The effort did not end in the classroom. Students were required to produce original pieces, which were then carefully reviewed, refined and compiled into a published volume. The result: 52 visually challenged students, now proud contributors to a book.

The initiative thrived on collaboration. Student volunteers from the Student Services for the Differently Abled stepped in as scribes, helping participants put their thoughts onto paper. Postgraduate and research scholars worked behind the scenes, editing and fine-tuning the writings to make them publication-ready. Together, they created a support system that ensured no idea was left unexpressed.

For Dr Muthukandhan, an accomplished author himself, the mission is deeply personal. Inspired by his own mentors Prof Dayanandan and Prof Nirmal Selvamoney and Artist Chandru who shaped his literary journey, he believes writing should never remain an inaccessible skill. His aim is simple - to demystify the craft and nurture new voices. He is confident that a few among these students could go on to become serious writers.

Encouraged by the response, he has already replicated the initiative with women students, producing another anthology. His long-term vision goes further - developing a structured "Framework for Writing" through continued research and practice.

What began as a workshop has now become a movement - one that proves that creativity does not depend on sight, but on vision of a different kind.