IIT-Like MRF-Madras Christian College Innovation Park To Nurture Startups

The proposed 60,000 sq ft state of art MRF-MCC Innovation Park heralds an IIT-like industry

In a first of its kind among liberal arts and science colleges in India, the premier Madras Christian College is developing an innovation park to nurture innovation and start-ups. The proposed 60,000 sq ft state of art MRF-MCC Innovation Park heralds an IIT-like industry - institution collaboration with tyre major MRF contributing 26 crore as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Besides shaping entrepreneurial ideas of MCCians and alumni, the park that would get functional in two years will also be open to nurture smart ideas from outside. Listing emerging fields like big data and design as thrust areas and plans to create an ecosystem for those with a flair for writing, Principal Dr P Wilson told NDTV, "Out of hundred innovations only one would end up as a start-up, that is the international average. If we get one start up every year, that's a big success story."

Calling the model worthy of replication, Higher Education Secretary Ms Apoorva added, "Now the shift is happening more towards liberal arts and science education. Once upon a time it was engineering. This will be a motivation for others."

For MRF Chairman K M Mammen an alumnus of the college and the Board Chairman the contribution is a yet another giveback to his alma mater. He fondly recollected, "My grandfather and father too studied here. When I studied here the college was so small. Now 6,000 students study here. We are proud to come back to the college."

When asked the innovation park could raise a competitor to MRF, he chuckled, "That my brother would take care of."

His brother Arun Mammen, the Vice Chairman and MD of the company said, "This would be a catalyst for other companies to come forward. This will greatly help education in the whole of the country."

Founded by Scottish Missionaries in 1837, MCC is one among the old institutions that pioneered higher education in the country. Known for its liberal education and unique hall system in its sprawling 368 acre scrub jungle campus, the college has been the home for several eminent personalities including the first Indian President Dr Sarvapillai Radhakrishnan, Former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, Chief of Army Staff General K Sunderji and Ambassador Leel K Ponappa.

"With a present student strength of 6,000, their ideas need not die as ideas. They could become startups or the experience would make students employable," says Dr Alfred Devaprasad, a board member of the college.