Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Wishes And Quotes To Share With Friends And Family

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to honour Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, one of the foremost architects of modern India. He was born in 1891 in Mhow, Indore. The day holds deep emotional and political significance, especially for the Dalit community, as it commemorates the ongoing struggle against caste inequality and inspires social and economic reforms.

Despite facing discrimination in his early life, Dr. Ambedkar became the first Dalit to receive a doctorate in economics abroad. He studied at Columbia University and the London School of Economics and considered education the most important means of empowerment. As India's first Law Minister, he led the process of drafting the Constitution, which included special provisions for the underprivileged, including protection of civil rights.

Here are wishes and quotes to share with friends and family:

Wishes

Let the spirit of self-confidence, individualism, and resistance to oppression continue to guide us in living life respectfully. Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti!

We are blessed to have a leader like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who led a meaningful life and contributed to society's growth. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

This day honours a person who battled oppression and preached the importance of equality. Let us be inspired by him and contribute to the advancement of society.

Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder that we must educate ourselves and strive to improve society. Let us follow Babasaheb's teachings to make this planet a better place to live in.

We are blessed to have a leader like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who led a meaningful life and contributed to society's growth. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

May the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar inspire us to build a nation based on equality, liberty, and justice. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

A society that values education and equality will always progress. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to all!

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, let's remember his struggle and work together to make India a place of equal opportunities for all

Jai Bhim! Let's pledge to follow the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and work towards a fair and inclusive society.

Quotes