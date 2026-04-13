Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance And Key Facts

Every year on April 14, India marks an important day that remembers a leader who played a key role in shaping the nation and its values. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated to honour Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, one of the foremost architects of modern India. Born in 1891 in Mhow, he was a jurist, economist and social reformer, and also the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The day is not just a remembrance of his life but also a tribute to his continuous fight for social justice, equality and human rights. Dr. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and this day has now become a symbol of social empowerment and the fight against caste discrimination. Over time, Ambedkar Jayanti has established itself as an occasion that reiterates the constitutional principles he promoted: liberty, equality, and fraternity.

History and Significance

Despite facing discrimination in his early life, Dr. Ambedkar became the first Dalit to receive a doctorate in economics abroad. He studied at Columbia University and the London School of Economics and considered education the most important means of empowerment. As India's first Law Minister, he led the process of drafting the Constitution, which included special provisions for the underprivileged, including protection of civil rights.

The day holds deep emotional and political significance, especially for the Dalit community, as it commemorates the ongoing struggle against caste inequality and inspires social and economic reforms.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated in India as well as in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, where the Indian community celebrates the occasion with special fervour.