All About Gemini's 'Hug My Younger Self' Trend As It Takes Over Social Media

A new "Hug My Younger Self" trend has become popular on social media platforms, thanks to Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature. Users are using this artificial intelligence (AI) model to create adorable, polaroid-style images of the present self hugging the younger self. The trend is a mix of nostalgia and creativity, which has allowed the users to reimagine themselves in a heartwarming moment.

Nano Banana is Gemini's image editing tool from Google DeepMind. If the result is not what the user had expected, they can try adding more details to the prompt.

Easy Steps To Join The Trend

Download Gemini: Get the Google Gemini app from the Play Store or App Store.

Upload Photos: After signing in, select two pictures - one of your current self and another from childhood.

Enter Prompt: Type "click a cute polaroid picture of my older self hugging my younger self". Gemini will create the image in a few moments. And use the 'Redo' option if the result is not satisfactory.

Vintage saree trend

Another trend, the vintage saree trend, has gained massive traction on social media. The users are transforming everyday photos into stunning, vintage Bollywood-style portraits using Gemini's Nano Banana tool. The trend blends nostalgia, fashion and cinematic drama, allowing users to reimagine themselves as 90s Bollywood stars.

How It Works

Open Gemini: Download the Google Gemini app and log in with your Google account.

Upload Photo: Choose a clear solo portrait where your face is visible.

Add Prompt: Use or create prompts describing the saree style, lighting, and background you envision. The image will be generated in a few seconds.

Some of the popular prompts are dramatic retro look with warm golden light and moody shadows in a black saree, classic portrait with a vintage diva vibe in white polka dot saree, elegant red saree with cinematic lighting, flowing yellow saree with golden-hour sunlight.