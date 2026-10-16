Airline Gives Pilot A Special Surprise By Bringing Her Parents Onboard

Goa-based airline Fly91 surprised Junior First Officer Anika by bringing her parents onboard a flight she was operating, making the milestone even more special and creating a memorable moment for the family. The airline shared pictures of the moment on X and announced that it plans to make this a tradition for its newly qualified pilots.

Fly91 shared pictures of Anika with her parents onboard an aircraft.

The airline mentioned, "We sent her parents on the very flight she was operating, so they could be there to see her take to the skies in her new role. Imagine the pride of watching your daughter in the cockpit, doing what she's worked so hard for."

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"For Anika, it was a flight she wouldn't forget. For her parents, a moment to cherish," the airline added.

Fly91 said the surprise marked the beginning of a new tradition. Under this plan, the airline will invite the loved ones of newly qualified pilots to join them on a flight after they receive clearance to fly.

The airline explained that the practice would recognise the people who supported the pilots throughout their journey into aviation.

Fly91 described the flight as a memorable experience for Anika and a moment her parents could cherish. It also said that the tradition would celebrate the people who had supported pilots long before their first take-off.

